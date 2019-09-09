As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Long Road Investment Counsel Upped Its Position; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stake by $3.51 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 140,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 185,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 193,931 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 2.21% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.16 million for 14.81 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 67,660 shares to 738,863 shares, valued at $41.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc.

