As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ami Investment Management Cut Position by $981,618; Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Its Idex (IEX) Holding as Market Value Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 436,442 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 341 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Co stated it has 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi reported 116,744 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Management Or reported 68,780 shares. Park National Oh invested in 343,277 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.23% or 31,386 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,776 shares. Webster Bank N A owns 71,335 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 39,107 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 3.68% or 72,195 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 182,835 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 4.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Inv stated it has 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kames Capital Public Lc has 717,716 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 1.15% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Duncker Streett Incorporated invested in 5,890 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cap Sarl has 8,212 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 194,163 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,110 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Inc stated it has 5,137 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 868,125 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 27,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 130,372 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 165 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc stated it has 4,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 126,259 shares to 384,369 shares, valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 94,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).