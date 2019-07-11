As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Cut by $329,291 Its Stake; Aristotle Capital Boston Continues to Hold Holding in Cross Ctry Healthcare (CCRN)

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 532,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 72,590 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 34.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health; 17/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Access Event Set By Benchmark for May. 24; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 03/04/2018 ThunderBaySource: Cross-country ski conditions still great Kamview Nordic Ski Centre; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Cross Country Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark; 21/04/2018 – Warriors Build Friendships at Cross-Country Skiing Event; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 4.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Provise Management Gru Ltd Com has 1.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 3,008 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited invested in 3.64% or 96,735 shares. Segment Wealth has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Business Financial Service Inc holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,180 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 2,209 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 37,110 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Marathon Mngmt accumulated 1.4% or 22,461 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,615 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware accumulated 273,931 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,301 shares stake. Stonehearth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Logan Capital owns 77,857 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,144 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assocs has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 278,015 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.43 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

