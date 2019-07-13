As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Increased Stake; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Stake by $220.22 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.01 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clough Capital Prtn Lp has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,089 shares. Sol Management Com reported 12,230 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc holds 6,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stralem Co Inc accumulated 40,070 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, New York-based fund reported 341 shares. Meeder Asset holds 98,763 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 5.70 million shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 196,680 shares stake. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 109,947 shares or 2.02% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gagnon Securities Lc has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Los Angeles Capital & Equity owns 1.27M shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 741,409 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 212,682 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Management Llc invested in 3.54% or 133,355 shares. 10,344 are owned by Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co. Private Management Group Inc holds 2,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 871,458 shares. 6,004 were reported by Long Road Counsel Ltd Co. Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or holds 56,158 shares. Retirement Planning Grp holds 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,587 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 3.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.63 million shares. Eulav Asset owns 35,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Com has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc has invested 3.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,699 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,060 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

