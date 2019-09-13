As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Karp Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $355,191 as Share Price Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 1,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, down from 100,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s Eddy Cue explains Co’s original video content strategy- TechCrunch; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 531,823 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Lc has 21,447 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Howland Management Lc accumulated 35,573 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 1.48% or 14,560 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 9,641 shares. 5.25 million were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. St Germain D J has 185,238 shares for 4% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt owns 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,959 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,835 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 1.00 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.44% stake. Spc Financial holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,006 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt has 6.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,292 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 2,047 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Oh accumulated 17,497 shares. Mairs & has invested 3.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Biondo Limited Liability has invested 1.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Park Corporation Oh reported 339,020 shares. Fort LP reported 18,022 shares. Beacon Group reported 48,908 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 208,630 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. 2,440 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Girard Prns stated it has 1.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 238,289 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.75% or 236,690 shares in its portfolio. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx holds 2,892 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 151,320 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 236,228 were accumulated by Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.