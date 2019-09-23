As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Verition Fund Management Has Decreased Stake; Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Its Position in Cyrusone (CONE) by $37.85 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 11,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 23,587 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 34,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 37.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 664,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.57 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 798,504 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.75M for 21.75 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3,727 shares to 10,596 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 189,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.