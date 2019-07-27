As Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital International LTD Decreased Its Position; Qv Investors Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 27,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 35,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 170,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.80 million shares. Mu Limited, Japan-based fund reported 37,200 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blue Chip Prns owns 86,701 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas holds 3.24% or 189,344 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Ser has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Btim Corporation has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Round Table Services Limited Liability owns 6,430 shares. Washington Management holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,940 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 47,580 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Golub Gru Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 1.81% or 82,542 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 96,805 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. 44,878 were reported by Atlantic Union Bancshares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,200 shares to 11,757 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

