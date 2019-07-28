As Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Patten & Patten Has Boosted Holding by $623,971; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lifted Position in Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 11267.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 457,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 461,730 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 4,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 142,518 shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, LLC SUBSIDIARY OF WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) by 10,100 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,159 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 296,446 shares to 4,166 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 771,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 881,981 shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call).

