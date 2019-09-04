As Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Holding in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) by $479,424

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 21,792 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,865 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110,000, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 47,218 shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 43,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 36,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,170 shares to 34,635 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 42,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Guggenheim Investments Announces June 2019 Closed-End Fund Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GBAB – Best Performing Build America Bond Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2017. More interesting news about Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Best-Performing Taxable Muni Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “23.44% Leveraged, Municipal Bond Fund: Guggenheim Build America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold GBAB shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.13 million shares or 5.81% less from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs accumulated 9,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Oxbow Advsr Llc reported 9,900 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 14,301 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 8,983 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 3,750 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Bb&T Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,129 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 481,840 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs has 0% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.03% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 4,865 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Rmb Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acr Alpine Limited Company has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 114.92 million shares. Colony accumulated 0.35% or 60,463 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 3.53% or 97,944 shares. Thomas White has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.98% or 27,517 shares. Harvest Inc has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First City Capital Mgmt owns 13,708 shares. Boys Arnold Company has invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schnieders Cap Lc holds 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 57,901 shares. 94,984 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co. Nottingham Advsrs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,865 shares. Tanaka Management Incorporated holds 152 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Pcl has 4.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Investment Counsel has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,960 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.