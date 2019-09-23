As Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Declined, Mengis Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.68 Million; Big Lots (BIG) Market Value Declined While Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $305,872

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 89.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 26,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 55,903 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 29,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 1.36 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 10,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 96,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 107,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 293,926 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Is Yielding 4.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 3,500 shares to 29,494 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold BIG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 127,593 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 6,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Ftb owns 1,097 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 94 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 7,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 31,606 shares or 0% of the stock. 121,500 were reported by Putnam Investments Lc. Westport Asset Management Inc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.09% or 28,534 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Atria Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 18,161 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Mawer Inv Mgmt reported 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 106,636 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 3.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Tru reported 372,832 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,525 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd has 6,389 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 3.37 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sather Grp has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Global holds 0.17% or 3.95 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company owns 136,252 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Bbr Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 213,530 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,425 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.