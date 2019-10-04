As Johnson And Johnson Co (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Howard Capital Management Cut Stake; As Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 33,606 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, up from 29,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.29. About 171,106 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Co (JNJ) by 83.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 88,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 105,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 535 are owned by Captrust. Haverford owns 7,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,197 shares to 383,994 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,080 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,827 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 212,450 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 2.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 3.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 249,336 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 356,423 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 204,121 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 202,041 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 20,918 shares. Sterling Investment Mgmt owns 2.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,987 shares. 1.16 million are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 16,888 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited holds 10,128 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 243,474 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Management Com has 0.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,008 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares to 283,640 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).