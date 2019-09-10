As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $5.64 Million Its Position; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Value Declined While Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Stake by $442,512

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 40,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 73,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $129.1. About 6.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 250.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 31,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 44,232 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 2.92M shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Doheny Asset Management Ca has 2.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,883 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 78,438 shares. 8.71 million were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,045 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Rech Advisors Incorporated reported 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adirondack Rech And owns 1,558 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Knott David M has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corporation reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 571,305 shares. Sather Fincl Gru owns 11,058 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9.63 million shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 42,380 shares stake.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40,001 shares to 57,574 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.14 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 358,437 shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $204.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 84,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,164 shares, and cut its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT).

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.