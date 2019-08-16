As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Its Stake by $660,389; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Goodman Financial Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 1.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $20.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.49. About 1.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning accumulated 14,044 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Moreover, Usca Ria Lc has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,197 shares or 1.21% of the stock. First Fincl Corporation In holds 444 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 38,713 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,500 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Co has 5.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shikiar Asset holds 8.02% or 10,751 shares in its portfolio. Tillar reported 1,003 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 15,405 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated reported 1.11% stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc stated it has 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.2% or 182,795 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd invested in 2.24% or 10,898 shares.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.63 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares to 29,666 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.71 million are owned by Nordea Investment. Greenleaf accumulated 64,511 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation accumulated 27,908 shares. Iberiabank reported 80,432 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,129 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Reaves W H Co invested in 0.02% or 3,650 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 3.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier owns 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 373,721 shares. Td Ltd Liability Co holds 210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs reported 2,707 shares stake. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,621 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Llc owns 197,970 shares. 571,305 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.