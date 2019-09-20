As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed by $4.34 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Lodge Hill Capital Llc

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,377 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 6.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $25.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.86. About 3.43 million shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 126 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kdi Prtn Llc accumulated 2.97% or 4,189 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs stated it has 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 2.49% stake. Nicholas Limited Partnership invested in 1,798 shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Inv Mgmt reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 114 shares. Hodges Mgmt owns 1,132 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. California-based Globeflex Capital Lp has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intersect Capital stated it has 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colorado-based Northstar Investment Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lone Pine Capital Limited Co has invested 5.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 643 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 10 owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 18,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,008 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Glob Investors holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.95M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 3.69M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 295,647 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyer & Corporon Wealth holds 1.15% or 20,651 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 6,041 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Athena Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 50,261 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Invest reported 53,843 shares. First Natl Tru Com holds 138,346 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 1.9% or 80,825 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt accumulated 113,257 shares. First Personal Financial Ser holds 0.37% or 9,267 shares in its portfolio. Garde holds 0.07% or 3,099 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,095 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 9,681 shares to 95,911 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (NYSE:AJG) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).