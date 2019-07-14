As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Advisory Research Raised Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Holding by $49.79 Million; Stock Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 30,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 131,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.93M, up from 6.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.09 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Grp Inc Holdg A S holds 0.59% or 334,120 shares in its portfolio. 20,187 were reported by Oakworth. Brandes Prtnrs Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 28,902 are held by Mathes Com. Eagle Asset Management invested in 881,847 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y stated it has 4.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Ironwood Inv Management Llc has 0.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Magellan Asset Limited reported 0% stake. Quantum Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 33,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication reported 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 853,664 shares. Moreover, Burke & Herbert State Bank & has 5.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 663,010 shares. Florida-based Butensky & Cohen Finance Security has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Sanofi’s isatuximab application for multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares to 96,324 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Products (EPD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enterprise Products (EPD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.