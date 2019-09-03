As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, West Chester Capital Advisors Cut Holding; Advisors Preferred Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $409,798; Share Price Rose

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 835,193 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.04. About 1.45M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Mngmt invested in 1.7% or 33,047 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 233,870 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Co owns 132,439 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Braun Stacey owns 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 117,700 shares. Regions Financial owns 830,002 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Veritable LP accumulated 0.28% or 114,919 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.42% or 225,889 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 169,965 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Compton Ri reported 1.62% stake. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.85% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 9,669 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,937 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 72,781 shares. Moreover, Montecito Bancshares & has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,110 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund holds 52,948 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,603 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 39,459 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Kansas-based Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Gp stated it has 7,860 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 2.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 240,084 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Incorporated reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reilly Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 100,337 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 105,502 shares.