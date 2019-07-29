As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Cut by $1.20 Million Its Position; Advisors Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $2.10 Million

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 23,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,024 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 236,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,017 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 63,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 55,593 shares. 281,800 were accumulated by Old Republic. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 0.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 209,924 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.97% or 10,828 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 invested in 9,355 shares. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Private Wealth Llc reported 5,614 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison And stated it has 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 33,827 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Com accumulated 302,700 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 221,590 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Modera Wealth Mngmt invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ & NVS’ Q2 Earnings, Pipeline/Regulatory Updates in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,941 shares to 24,761 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 248,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 1,563 shares. Smith Moore & reported 0.16% stake. Eagle Global Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 82,662 shares. 4.50 million were accumulated by Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 3,852 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Janney Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). American Intl Incorporated has invested 1.72% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 69,853 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Trust Na invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charter Tru Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,522 shares. Fiera Cap reported 110,542 shares stake. Ltd Ltd Liability Company reported 3,487 shares stake. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 1,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.