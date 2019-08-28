As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $4.11 Million; Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Value Rose While North Point Portfolio Managers Has Upped by $482,944 Its Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 29,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 35,442 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 65,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 5.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $196.97. About 525,051 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares to 38,332 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

