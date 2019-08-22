As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Diversified Trust Co Lowered Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Raised Its Position by $524,560

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 64,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, down from 67,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 73,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 66,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 14,106 shares to 84,790 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Fds Iii by 77,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 994,631 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Assoc Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,302 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14.91M shares. Nbt Bank N A New York has invested 0.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 9,200 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 216,953 shares. C World Hldgs A S has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Papp L Roy & Associates has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 12,107 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Brighton Jones Ltd Com reported 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 46,862 shares. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Com holds 2,290 shares. Moreover, Parsec has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,608 shares. Alley Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,568 shares. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi reported 3.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 4,750 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,420 shares to 42,508 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Ltd Llc reported 330,264 shares. Voya Limited reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Steinberg Asset holds 0.45% or 23,144 shares in its portfolio. 202,654 are owned by Welch Grp Inc Limited Company. First Business Svcs Inc accumulated 3,180 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Weybosset Rech & Mngmt has 4.82% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,636 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 831,936 shares stake. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 19.06M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Raymond James Na reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Cap LP owns 217,265 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management invested in 4.06% or 37,677 shares. 589,837 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.