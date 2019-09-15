As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.51 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined While Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 68,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 68,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,897 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, down from 66,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 224,689 shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winfield Inc accumulated 3,755 shares. Newfocus Fincl Group Lc has 32,095 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,862 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp accumulated 2,241 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 917,061 shares. Round Table Services Lc accumulated 5,482 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bainco Interest Invsts holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 110,521 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Incorporated invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 1.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 0.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,030 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 2.66M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel holds 60,479 shares. Fcg Advsr Lc has invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.