As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed by $981,618 Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Holding Has Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 3,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,090 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 19,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 7,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 380 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.91M shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 92,162 shares. California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davis R M owns 140,478 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Middleton Co Ma holds 0.11% or 3,297 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Tru invested in 60,225 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century reported 0.07% stake. Fiduciary Trust holds 105,587 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru reported 24,173 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust has invested 1.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has 1,014 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.21% or 23,315 shares in its portfolio. 3,451 are held by M Kraus Communication.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. 5,940 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser accumulated 1.10M shares or 0.63% of the stock. 26,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,360 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 3.47% or 69,445 shares. Cwh Mgmt Incorporated has 17,504 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 64,867 shares. Duff And Phelps Management invested in 28,805 shares. Thomas Story & Son has 6.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 86,513 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.41% or 10,249 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 3,839 shares. The California-based Cornerstone has invested 3.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackenzie Financial reported 3.78M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 33,838 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 1,627 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

