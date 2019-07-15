As John Deere (DE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Markel Cut Stake by $14.23 Million; Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $2.54 Million; Stock Value Declined

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc owns 310,033 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 60,674 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,187 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 355,132 shares. Northern Corp invested in 0.01% or 4.50M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 51.21M shares. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 1.00 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap Llc reported 12,092 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc has 763,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 117,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 239,419 shares. American Intll owns 1.16M shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 57 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership has 189,621 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Llc stated it has 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Howland Management Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 15,482 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company holds 1,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 18,345 are owned by Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0.04% or 99,127 shares. Arrow Fincl has 920 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 7,567 were accumulated by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Johnson Fin Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,642 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.13% or 5,186 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,108 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.67 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.