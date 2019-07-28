As John Deere (DE) Stock Value Declined, Markel Cut by $14.23 Million Its Position; Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Declined While Chieftain Capital Management Lowered Position by $59.84 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc analyzed 2.85 million shares as the company's stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.28 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 45,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $52.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hl Fincl Services Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 217,176 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natl Asset Mngmt has 8,100 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated holds 0.01% or 19,961 shares. 2,143 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 1,420 shares. 542,611 are held by Franklin. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,315 shares. Lipe & Dalton has 13,766 shares. James Inv stated it has 11,673 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 26,039 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

