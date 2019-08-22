As John Deere (DE) Stock Rose, Markel Trimmed Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $15.89 Million

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.1. About 9.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.62. About 1.22 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And Co reported 52,984 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 20,382 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 3.95 million shares. Enterprise Fin holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,838 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept holds 4,975 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 4,250 shares. Amer Int Group invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 156,822 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.7% or 17,772 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 6,332 shares. Nadler Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 0.01% or 1,341 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Smith Moore & Co holds 1,379 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.