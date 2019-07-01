As John Deere (DE) Stock Price Declined, Markel Decreased Position; Goelzer Investment Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted as Market Value Rose

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.12. About 1.53 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 22,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 164,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 6.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 33,049 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,219 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

