As John Deere (DE) Shares Rose, Markel Has Lowered Stake; As Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $540,000 Its Holding

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 296,707 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 54,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 437,974 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 10,229 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 1,762 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1,335 shares. 121,024 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company. Northeast Management accumulated 8,173 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.58% stake. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 9,663 shares stake. 22,873 were reported by City. Bp Public Ltd Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Everence Capital Management has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Primecap Ca holds 4.34 million shares. Hartford Mngmt owns 0.66% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,165 shares.

