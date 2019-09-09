As John Deere (DE) Share Price Rose, Markel Trimmed Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 965,961 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $158.36. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,049 shares. Fruth Inv has 11,050 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 41,995 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation And Trust reported 4,883 shares stake. Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 0.23% or 6,880 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Citizens Financial Bank & reported 1,418 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc owns 320 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,920 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 81,368 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 191,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 217,176 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 38,000 shares to 467,000 shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.12M for 18.33 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset stated it has 3,920 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 4,043 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca stated it has 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.88% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 37,955 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 50 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 197,627 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 4,975 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 4.11M shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.43% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 1.01M shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Blackrock stated it has 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 17,290 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Sei Investments accumulated 134,514 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $500.94 million for 19.73 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.