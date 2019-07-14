As John Deere (DE) Share Price Declined, Holder Markel Has Decreased Holding by $14.23 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Boosted Stake

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.33 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90 million, up from 4.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53M shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25 million shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 2,505 shares to 3,275 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes And reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Etrade Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 45,649 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cetera Lc reported 46,301 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,962 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp stated it has 1,710 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 19,462 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co reported 1,360 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma accumulated 0.01% or 99,880 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 53,024 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,372 shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 21,767 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp accumulated 54,297 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11M for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,150 shares to 911,675 shares, valued at $151.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,814 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schnieders Cap Management Limited Company reported 69,286 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 10.15M shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 309,462 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 10,038 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 58,998 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt reported 120,218 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Thomas White Interest Ltd holds 0.27% or 18,769 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dock Street Asset reported 28,309 shares. 6,928 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3.21 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.21% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,150 shares. 1,830 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.