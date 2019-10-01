As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Valuation Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.51 Million; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $528,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 139.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 29,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 49,809 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03M, up from 20,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 144,824 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook JBT (JBT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oregon airport vehicle maker sold to Chicago company – Portland Business Journal” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Bean Technologies’ (JBT) CEO Tom Giacomini on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JBT Announces the Appointment of Two New Directors – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp by 33,177 shares to 14,936 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 22,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,427 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.