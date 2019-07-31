As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stock Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Rwc Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 476,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, up from 470,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 913,692 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 4,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 905,910 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.24M, up from 901,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $119.54. About 391,594 shares traded or 140.63% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,956 shares to 16,948 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “JBT – John Bean Technologies Corporation: JBT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 120 shares. Ls Investment Lc owns 947 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Principal Gru has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc owns 199 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 420,277 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 8,183 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 301 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Limited Com stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,768 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 260,503 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust owns 4,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.04% or 21,001 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Services Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jane Street Group Limited Liability reported 8,800 shares. Baskin Financial Serv invested in 320,867 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Shelton Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 602 shares. Shell Asset Management Co reported 10,253 shares stake. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 25,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 338,133 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.38% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 476,575 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 1.20 million shares. Highland Management LP holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 62,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 4,418 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 8,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 137,136 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81,313 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.