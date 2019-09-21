As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Share Value Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.37 Million; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Value Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 19,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 70,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, down from 89,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 302,338 shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 83.56 million shares traded or 38.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices also posted earnings that topped expectations; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.51 million for 23.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern Inc (NYSE:KSU) by 82,023 shares to 327,286 shares, valued at $39.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Bean (JBT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “What JBT’s Doing to Accelerate Growth – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 6,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 48,032 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,982 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hilltop stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,770 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 49,065 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Assetmark has 284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas accumulated 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Brinker has invested 0.04% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Cibc Asset accumulated 2,582 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 5,515 shares. Granahan Incorporated Ma holds 0.64% or 106,201 shares. Champlain Prtn Lc, Us-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thereâ€™s an AMD Correction Looming, and That Will Be Your Chance to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Like it or Not, AMD Stock Has a Valuation Problem – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Short Sellers Have Returned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 35,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,090 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.