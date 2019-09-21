As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Share Price Rose, Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Cut Its Position; Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $572,640

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 64.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 2,160 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 6,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 302,338 shares traded or 65.31% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc reported 709 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Rdl reported 1.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Raymond James Na holds 5,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc owns 8,849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Co holds 0.02% or 425 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 37,665 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bowling Port Lc has invested 0.69% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 102,949 shares stake. Park Natl Oh holds 0.16% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 37,550 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 38,098 shares. 5,000 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.79% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability accumulated 36 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited, a New York-based fund reported 7,637 shares.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii by 18,900 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.51 million for 23.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.04% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Tci Wealth owns 145 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 14,690 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 1,140 shares. Redmond Asset Management invested in 0.44% or 8,423 shares. Td Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 21,466 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Inv Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 44,074 shares. 2,582 are held by Cibc Asset. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 17,312 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 3.20 million shares in its portfolio. 11,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 24,957 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.