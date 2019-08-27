As John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) Stock Price Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Cut Its Holding by $344,890; As Idex (IEX) Share Price Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Stake by $531,822

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $162.5. About 387,797 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corpora (JBT) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 997,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.70 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.08. About 178,711 shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.83 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,962 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Mai Cap Management holds 5,324 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 951,835 are held by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 39 shares. 3,273 are owned by Blair William & Il. Papp L Roy And Assoc owns 16,010 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 101,489 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 151,611 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 1.56M shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 1,319 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 119,424 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap stated it has 1,944 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 441,588 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 46,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 274,248 shares to 929,107 shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 155,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 151,796 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,930 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 8,183 shares. The New York-based Mathes Company has invested 1.52% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Advisory Svcs Network Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Eulav Asset Management owns 16,700 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 4,313 shares. Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 16,273 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 1,768 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0% or 540 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 13,941 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 2,558 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.13% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 17,424 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 48,627 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 74,670 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $158.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

