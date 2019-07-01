As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stock Value Rose, Mathes Company Has Raised Its Holding by $359,450; Serengeti Asset Management LP Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $12.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 2.33 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 60,624 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 97,666 shares in its portfolio. Lonestar Capital reported 220,000 shares. Centerbridge Partners Lp invested in 6.75M shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 665 shares. Finepoint Capital Limited Partnership invested 13.92% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 195,347 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3,427 shares. Moreover, Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt LP has 1.87% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16.72 million shares. New Generation Advsr Lc reported 252,651 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 409,760 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 162,000 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 5.82M shares in its portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 1,434 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bankshares Department has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Teton Advisors holds 0.77% or 85,260 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 4.52 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 47,947 shares. Bamco owns 0.32% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 823,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 25,919 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Advisors Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co reported 61,165 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.18% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 36,606 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 12 shares.