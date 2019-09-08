As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stock Price Rose, Mathes Company Increased Position by $359,450; Netease (NTES) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Upped Stake by $723,000 as Valuation Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 4,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 75.52% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 185,457 shares traded or 10.45% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise stated it has 420,277 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.18% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Paloma Prtn Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,635 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 0.02% or 33,500 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 210,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Diversified Comm invested 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Foundry Ltd has 0.09% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 25,031 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3,120 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 36,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 284 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 75,273 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JBT acquires Prime Equipment Group for $65M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Announces the Appointment of Two New Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aren’t the Bulls More Excited About Bilibili? – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NTES or VG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About NetEase, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTES) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent (TCEHY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.