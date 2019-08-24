As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Stock Price Rose, Mathes Company Has Upped Stake by $359,450; As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Miles Capital Has Lifted Position

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 190.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 29,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,633 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 15,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.08. About 196,690 shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M

