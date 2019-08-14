As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shares Rose, Mathes Company Boosted Holding by $359,450; As Teradyne (TER) Stock Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Cut by $3.66 Million Its Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (TER) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 93,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.83M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 446,693 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.66. About 67,202 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Bean Technologies: Leveraging Technology In The Global Food And Aero Industries – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Proseal, a Leading Provider of Tray Sealing Technology – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 326 are held by Fmr Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 540 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 1,768 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Wasatch Advsr has 35,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 7,941 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,472 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Bank Of America De reported 151,796 shares stake. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. 142,269 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96 million for 18.51 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 365,980 shares. Citigroup invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nikko Asset Management Americas, New York-based fund reported 448,449 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 748,081 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 422 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity has 0.05% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 246,974 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.12% or 205,930 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 2,167 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 230,586 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 153,231 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Federated Investors Pa reported 1.38 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 446,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 65,297 shares in its portfolio.