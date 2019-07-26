As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Share Price Rose, Mathes Company Raised Its Position; As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Northern Trust Trimmed Its Position by $775,210

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 155,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 419,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 574,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 37.76M shares traded or 2797.60% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 10.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explor; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL RECOGNIZES $855.6M LOSS ON IHEART CHAPTER 11; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES U.S. FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT; 08/03/2018 – UNIPER CCO KEITH MARTIN SPEAKS ON LNG IN DUSSELDORF; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 4Q Americas Revenue Declined 3.2; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 03/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Introduces CCO RADARView™: A Dynamic Campaign Planning Platform Allowing Advertisers to Visually Explore its Out-of-Home Media Mapped to Audience Behaviors, Demos and Location

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 209,092 shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,356 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 224,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Zazove Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 451,871 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 64,300 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 10,654 shares. 43,722 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 49,696 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 13,552 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 190,603 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 604,789 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 123,051 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 24,731 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 3,136 shares. Ares Mngmt Llc reported 0.74% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Northern Corp has 419,617 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 6,547 shares to 688,168 shares, valued at $62.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 548,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 78.57% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 50,676 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 590,423 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 120 shares. New York-based M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Artisan Lp reported 702,118 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,160 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,399 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.89 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.35% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 58,487 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 593,172 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

