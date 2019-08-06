As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Market Valuation Rose, Mathes Company Raised Holding by $359,450; Friess Associates Increases Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 308,333 shares traded or 88.73% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 3.73M shares traded or 79.06% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Trades Lower Following Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 128,395 shares to 285,349 shares, valued at $17.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 30,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,373 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 2,479 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp owns 41,032 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 7,635 shares. International Gp reported 118,547 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Friess Associate Limited Co has 1.68% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,204 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Virginia-based Davenport & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goelzer Invest Management owns 0.23% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,875 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 58,800 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.64% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 19,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.18% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Pnc Financial Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 260,503 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 47,947 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 2,558 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 30,762 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 142,269 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates accumulated 0% or 92 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,519 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 590,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 16,570 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3,480 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 29,034 shares. Victory holds 0% or 3,120 shares in its portfolio.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.