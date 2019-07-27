As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Market Valuation Rose, Mathes Company Increased Stake by $359,450; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Rose, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Its Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 228,513 shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Is Taking Canopy From Minority Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Ltd holds 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 11,791 shares. Orrstown Fin reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Na stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.17% stake. Cwm accumulated 22,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shufro Rose And Comm Ltd Liability accumulated 5,000 shares. Hightower Ltd accumulated 0.43% or 1.13 million shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 9,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,405 are owned by Hills Bancorporation And Tru. First Business Fin Svcs Inc owns 6,753 shares. 10,713 are held by Parkside Bancorporation And Tru. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has 37,267 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.3% or 2.05M shares. 1,061 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 5,058 shares. Mathes invested 1.52% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Diversified Tru reported 3,802 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Parkside Retail Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 28 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 544 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt has 12 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 24,772 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 15,587 shares in its portfolio. 301 are held by Ftb. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma has 0.57% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 60,484 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “What JBT’s Doing to Accelerate Growth – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JBT acquires Prime Equipment Group for $65M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Manufacturer of Electric Aviation Ground Support Equipment – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.