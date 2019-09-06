As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Market Valuation Rose, Mathes Company Boosted Stake by $359,450; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $4.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 24,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 76,044 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 51,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $195.6. About 614,274 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 169,170 shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 695 shares to 9,129 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,438 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.