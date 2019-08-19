As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mathes Company Has Upped Its Stake; First Fndtn (FFWM) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 215,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 9,759 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 21/03/2018 – First Foundation Announces Departure of Bd Member Gerald Larsen; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN; 09/04/2018 – First Foundation Announces Increase in Availability Under Loan Agreement; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 17/05/2018 – First Foundation Advisors Appoints Raymond Mow as Managing Director of Fixed Income; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 27,350 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $17.41M for 9.37 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $24,785 activity. The insider Rubin Diane M. bought $14,970.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 33,597 shares to 881,616 shares, valued at $24.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,050 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

