As John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Share Price Rose, Oak Ridge Investments Has Increased by $10.40 Million Its Holding; Accenture Class A (ACN) Shareholder Saturna Capital Boosted Holding by $1.73 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Accenture Class A (ACN) by 300.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 12,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Accenture Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 247,942 shares traded or 40.24% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares to 200,667 shares, valued at $34.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,455 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Announces Collaboration with Bayer to Streamline Drug Development Processes through INTIENT Clinical Platform – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 9,889 shares to 129,528 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,415 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Share Price Has Soared 340%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

