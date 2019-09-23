As John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Raised Its Holding; As Telus (TU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Position

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $101.2. About 120,365 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc analyzed 32,180 shares as the company's stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.67 million, down from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 211,691 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,371 shares to 106,376 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 73,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Millennials: This Ridiculously Easy Plan Is the Key to Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TELUS Extends LTE-M Network Connectivity to United States – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telus: 7% Dividend Growth From A SWAN Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.56M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Proseal, a Leading Provider of Tray Sealing Technology – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,789 shares to 20,620 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,290 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG).