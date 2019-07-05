As John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Lowered Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Increased Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (JBSS) by 49.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 33,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,783 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 68,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 65,847 shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1633.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 26,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested in 264,265 shares. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 2.87% or 398,230 shares. Hillswick Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 6.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 288,783 shares. Whitnell holds 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 16,152 shares. Hexavest invested in 1.32M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 150,397 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.9% or 29,929 shares. Chatham Cap Gru reported 22,941 shares stake. Oregon-based Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 143,399 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt LP invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.36M shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 1.68% or 780,053 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 2.39 million shares. West Oak Ltd owns 1,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold JBSS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 7.88 million shares or 3.63% less from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 120,590 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 60,327 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 78,637 shares. 96,430 were reported by Ameriprise. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 13,558 shares. 42,077 are held by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 258,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) or 2,823 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 44,800 shares to 285,066 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 117,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX).