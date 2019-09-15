As Jm Smucker Ord (SJM) Share Value Declined, Holder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Cut Its Stake; Jolley Asset Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $447,447

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Ord (SJM) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 53,720 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, down from 58,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Jm Smucker Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $106.51. About 796,942 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker said it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to strengthen its pet food portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Rachael Ray Dog Food Brand in $1.9 Billion Deal

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

