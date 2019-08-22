As Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) Market Value Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Its Stake; Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Honeywell International Ord (HON) Position as Share Value Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 73,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 411,843 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98M, down from 485,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 353,042 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $163.06. About 933,518 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Com stated it has 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Capital Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,491 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 21,590 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,139 shares. Tobam invested 1.57% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 5,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Invest House Limited Liability accumulated 2,175 shares. Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability reported 0.33% stake. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 221,935 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 6,651 shares. Mirae Asset Investments owns 12,476 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.11% or 71,070 shares in its portfolio.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 860,763 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 73,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

