As Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Has Raised by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 5455.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 81,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 83,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 1,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 435,315 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 16/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD JKS.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $26; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES DUE FROM THIRD PARTIES WERE RMB4.50 BLN COMPARED WITH RMB4.75 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 25/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules to 754-Megawatt Project in Mexico; 15/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar obtains project debt on Viborillas; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q Earnings Per ADS 12 Cents; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Total Solar Module Shipments 11.5 Gw to 12 Gw; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S INVENTORIES WERE RMB4.27 BLN, COMPARED WITH RMB4.47 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 314.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 36,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 31.31 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,751 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $851.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,599 shares to 156,763 shares, valued at $31.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,920 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Prtnrs Lp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 51,401 shares. Blair William Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 938,787 shares. 34,219 were reported by Cannell Peter B. 43,163 are owned by Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. 21,609 were reported by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt. The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Circle has 194,825 shares. Ohio-based Horan Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meeder Asset has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duff & Phelps Investment Management has invested 1.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,011 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 416,093 shares. Nexus Mgmt has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Braun Stacey Associate Inc holds 105,518 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 1.05 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

