As Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Share Value Rose, Sensato Investors Increased by $1.57 Million Its Position; Pfizer (Put) (PFE) Share Value Declined While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (PFE) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% . The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 363,231 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 05/04/2018 – JINKOSOLAR SUPPLIES MODULES FOR SOLAR PV PLANT IN MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 1Q Module Shipments 1.8-2 Gigawatts; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit to $47M With HSBC; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 2018 Module Shipments 11.5-12 Gigawatts; 18/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Records for both P-type and N-type PV Module Power; 09/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for P-type Monocrystalline Cell Efficiency; 30/05/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives PID Certification from TUV Nord for Entire Portfolio of PV Modules; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Sees 1Q Total Solar Module Shipments 1.8 Gw to 2 Gw

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) by 10,019 shares to 51,818 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 86,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,610 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

