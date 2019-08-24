As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased by $337,512 Its Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Private Wealth Partners Has Upped Holding by $1.80 Million

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 million market cap company. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is down 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 50,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – From Goldman to Retail Riches: Tim Steiner’s Wild Ride at Ocado; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS FOR STAKE IN ROYAL SUNDARAM:MINT; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 8,237 were accumulated by Palouse Cap. Texas-based Tctc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parkside Commercial Bank holds 2,045 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cleararc Capital accumulated 5,267 shares. Nine Masts Ltd owns 0.78% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,108 shares. Provise has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,133 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt stated it has 1,946 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maverick Cap holds 34,090 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 1,023 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,210 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,422 shares to 100,760 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,492 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.